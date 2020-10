Successful businesswomen like Debjani Ghosh of NASSCOM, Aparna Bawa of Zoom, Geetu Verma of Unilever and others share their career tips for aspiring young women entrepreneurs. Standing up for oneself, finding one's voice, working hard but also smart were some of the tips they offered. Watch the video for more such advice.

