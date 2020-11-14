CEA explains the role of new stimulus package in economic revival

In a big Diwali bonanza, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a 12-point atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus boost for the first-time homebuyers, farmers and informal sector. The stimulus package provided tax relief on select home sale deals, enhanced credit guarantee programmes for small businesses and gave incentives for new job creation. Watch as Chief Economic Advisor Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian shares his thoughts on how the new stimulus package 3.0 will help revive the economy.

