Centre mulls lockdown extension; Trump criticises WHO

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in India, state governments have requested the Centre to extend the lockdown that officially ends on April 14; U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticised the World Health Organization on Tuesday, accusing it of being too focused on China and issuing bad advice during the new coronavirus outbreak; Global airlines said 25 million jobs across the world could be at risk from the coronavirus travel downturn, as the industry's representative body launched a plea for urgent government support amid warnings that carriers are running out of cash; Watch this and more news on News Blast.





