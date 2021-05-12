Centre orders more vaccines; Foxconn iPhone India output slumps 50%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to the UK to attend the G-7 summit in June due to the coronavirus situation in the country; To strengthen corporate governance practices and disclosure requirements, Sebi has notified new rules, including that top 1,000 listed firms will have to formulate a dividend distribution policy; Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin was on Tuesday recommended by an expert panel for phase II/III clinical trial on those aged between two to 18 years, official sources said. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

BT podcast : 'Outright lies', says China on reports of weaponising COVID-19 in 2015