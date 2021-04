Facing a severe social media backlash over the interest rate cuts in small savings schemes like the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, senior citizen savings scheme, current deposit, and a host of other such schemes on March 31, the finance ministry has rolled back the decision. FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced the roll back in a tweet this morning. Watch the video for more.

