CES 2020: Best of consumer technologies on display in Las Vegas

The annual consumer electronics show has kicked off in Las Vegas. From OLED TVs, smart locks, concept cars to concept foldables, there are a plethora of products on display. Meet Samsung's new Ballie robot. Watch Sony unveil its concept car and catch many other innovative technologies. Hyundai is set to unveil a concept electric aircraft developed with Uber. Watch what's trending at the CES this time.

