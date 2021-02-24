Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Tata group's transformation and next phase of growth

In the last 10 months, despite the COVID-19 related sluggishness in the economy, Tata group has launched four companies for new-age businesses. In an exclusive conversation with Business Today's Nevin John, Chairman N. Chandrasekaran explains how that was achieved. He added that brand, trust, standard and heritage were the biggest strengths of Tata group. Watch as he talks about the key trends that are set to drive the group in the future.

