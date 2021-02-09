 Chamoli ground report: Rescue operation on in Tapovan tunnel : News Reel: Business Today
Chamoli ground report: Rescue operation on in Tapovan tunnel

BusinessToday.In | February 9, 2021

An overnight operation to clear the debris and slush in the Tapovan tunnel, which has trapped many following the Uttarakhand glacier burst, has managed to clear the entrance to the tunnel. An approximate of 120 metres of the tunnel entry has been cleared, reducing the height of the slush to some extent. A total of 26 bodies have been recovered, with several people still missing as multiple agencies continue rescue and relief operations in different parts of the Chamoli district. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Uttarakhand glacier burst: Locals raised concerns about hydel project 2 years ago



