Chennai techie finds Chandrayaan 2 Rover intact on moon's surface

The man, Shanmuga Subramanian, who spent months examining the surface of the moon picture by picture in search of the debris of Vikram lander, has announced his most recent discovery. He posted on twitter stating that the Chandrayaan2's Pragyan 'ROVER' is intact on Moon's surface and has rolled out a few metres from the skeleton Vikram lander, whose payloads disintegrated due to rough landing. Subramanian used NASA's ISIS3 USGS software to track the movements of Chandrayaan-2's Pragyan Rover and shared his findings with NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Watch the video for more.