Hotels in Chennai are rationing water, schools are giving over early and the city is coming to a standstill as water crisis worsens. Employees in companies such as Fiat Chrysler, TCS, Wipro and Cognizant have been asked to cut down on water use in canteens. It is the worst water shortage Chennai has faced in the last four years due to a delayed monsoon and reservoirs running dry. Watch the video for more.