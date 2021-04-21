Chidambaram slams new vaccine policy; Sitharaman on economy revival

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday slammed the government over its revised vaccine policy. Chidambaram stated that the new vaccine policy is 'heartless' and 'lacks vision'; To support vaccination campaigns in India and across the globe, Bharat Biotech has ramped up the manufacturing capacity of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, to 700 million doses per annum, the vaccine maker said on Tuesday; Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, April 20, said that there should be absolute trust between the industry and the government to support growth in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the country. Watch this and more on News Blast.

