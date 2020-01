In response to Piyush Goyal's "no favour" remark directed at Amazon Inc founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram, in a tweet, said that the commerce minister should snub more people as it could help India achieve the $5 trillion economy target. Goyal's remark came a day after the Amazon CEO announced a fresh $1 billion investment to help bring small and medium businesses online in India. Watch the video to know more.