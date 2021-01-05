Children's Covid vaccine in 3-4 months: Bharat Biotech's Ella

As the world waits with baited breath for the right vaccine for COVID-19, parents of children below the age of 16 are worried as the current vaccines cannot be administered to children below the age of 16. But Bharat Biotech chairman Dr Krishna Ella quelled their anxiety by revealing that the company was working towards a vaccine for those between the ages of 2 to 12 years. The trial for such a vaccine would take 3-4 months once the regulator gives its nod. Watch the video for more















x <iframe width='100%' height='396' frameborder="0" scrolling=no src="https://www.businesstoday.in/embed/i2zbd5edy8"></iframe>