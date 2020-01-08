Chilling video shows Ukranian plane with 170 on board, crashing

A Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed almost immediately after take-off in Tehran. There were 170 people on board. The plane is seen hurtling down in a ball of fire and exploding on impact. There are no survivors. The plane crash happened on a morning when Iranian missiles targeted Iraqi bases housing US-led coalition personnel, and Tehran warned of a "crushing response" if the US retaliates. The Iranian strikes themselves were retaliation for a US drone strike that killed a man believed to be the Middle East nation's second most powerful figure, the Quds Force commander Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. India has asked its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iraq.