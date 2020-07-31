 China against forced decoupling of economies; PUBG changes privacy policy : News Reel: Business Today
China against forced decoupling of economies; PUBG changes privacy policy

July 31, 2020

China warned on Thursday that a 'forced decoupling' of its economy with India, following a Himalayan border clash last month that killed 20 Indian soldiers, would hurt both countries; The FMCG industry in India would witness a flat growth of around 1 per cent in 2020, according to Nielsen Global Connect; Popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) PUBG Mobile has introduced a new change in the privacy policy for Indian users. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Coronavirus effect: Italy's GDP shrinks 12.4% in Q2



