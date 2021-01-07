China blocks the WHO team; Pichai condemns attack at US Capitol

China has blocked the arrival of a team from the World Health Organisation (WHO) sent to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic; Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest carmaker, on Wednesday said its total production in December 2020 increased 33.78 per cent to 1,55,127 units; Housing sales fell 37 per cent year-on-year during the 2020 calendar year while gross office space leasing declined 35 per cent on low demand because of the coronavirus pandemic. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Aviation ministry meets airlines to discuss coronavirus vaccine transportation, delivery