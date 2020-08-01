China hackers targeted US COVID-19 vaccine firm Moderna to steal data

Chinese government-linked hackers targeted biotech company Moderna Inc, a leading U.S.-based coronavirus vaccine research developer, earlier this year in a bid to steal valuable data, according to a U.S. security official tracking Chinese hacking activity. Moderna announced its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in January and confirmed to Reuters that the company had been in contact with the FBI and was made aware of the suspected "information reconnaissance activities" by the hacking group. Watch the video for more.