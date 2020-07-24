 China launches first Mars mission ahead of US : News Reel: Business Today
China launches first Mars mission ahead of US

July 24, 2020

China successfully launched an unmanned probe to Mars on Thursday in its first independent mission to another planet in a bid for global leadership in space and display of its technological prowess and ambition. China's largest carrier rocket, the Long March 5 Y-4, blasted off with the probe at 12:41 p.m. (0441 GMT) from Wenchang Space Launch Centre on the southern island of Hainan. The probe is expected to reach Mars in February, where it will attempt to deploy a rover to explore the planet for 90 days. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Chinese smartphone marketshare in Q2 falls to 72% amidst anti-China sentiment



