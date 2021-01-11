 China recovering fast, says IMF; TCS biggest gainer on Dalal Street : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

China recovering fast, says IMF; TCS biggest gainer on Dalal Street

BusinessToday.In | January 11, 2021

China is recovering fast ahead of most large economies, but the recovery is still unbalanced and facing significant downside risks, the IMF has said; Hyundai Motors and Apple Inc plan to sign a partnership deal on autonomous electric cars by March and start production as early as 2024 in the United States; Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the biggest gainer on Dalal Street last week, which saw seven of the top-ten most valued Indian firms add 1,37,396.66 crore to their market valuation. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Bird flu outbreak in India: 8 states, 1 UT under avian influenza grip



    More from this section
    03:53
    Signal is most downloaded app as users ditch WhatsApp
    04:52
    India well prepared for vaccine rollout: Dr Swaminathan
    05:09
    70% need anti-bodies to stop the virus: WHO's Swaminathan
    05:34
    12 months before full vaccine approval: WHO's Chief Scientist
    03:01
    India should invest in primary healthcare in Budget 2021: WHO's Swaminathan
    02:22
    Twitter suspends Trump's account; Brazilian Prez asks for vaccines
    02:01
    Woman fraudulently uses Ratan Tata's car number
    03:53
    Sunil Mittal on how the push-button phone began his romance with telecom
    03:53
    Bharat Biotech seeks approval from DCGI for nasal vaccine trials
    03:21
    Musk becomes world's richest person; Premji thanks Wipro employees
    03:13
    Indian Air Force to supply vaccines to remote areas
    02:11
    Who will get the COVID vaccine first? Dr Randeep Guleria answers
    03:00
    China blocks the WHO team; Pichai condemns attack at US Capitol
    21:06
    World shocked as Trump supporters storm US Capitol; 4 die, many injured
    04:39
    Snowfall in J&K, highways blocked as cold wave grips north India
    02:04
    Efficacy can be low but safety should not be compromised: Bharat Biotech chief
    02:39
    Bharat Biotech chief Dr Ella on vaccine efficacy controversy
    06:47
    Bird flu scare grips India amid the ongoing coronavirus situation
    02:48
    First vaccine shot likely on Jan 13; Ella on COVID vaccine for children
    01:31
    We need a national task force on pandemics to plug gaps: Dr Ella
    01:39
    We don't want to use the pandemic to make money: Bharat Biotech CMD
    02:38
    Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella on ways to beat the next pandemic
    01:53
    Children's Covid vaccine in 3-4 months: Bharat Biotech's Ella
    04:25
    WHO chief, Bill Gates hail India for its COVID-19 vaccine efforts
    02:35
    Alibaba founder Jack Ma suspected to be missing for 2 months
    02:25
    Deadlock continues between farmers and Centre; UK scientists worried about COVID variant
    01:36
    Guidelines to receive the coronavirus vaccine in India
    21:19
    Covishield priced at Rs 200 for Indian govt, one-fifth of actual price: Poonawalla
    02:17
    Govt answers all vaccine-related queries, releases FAQs
    03:17
    Covaxin effective against UK strain, says ICMR chief; Tesla beats estimates
    02:39
    Which will be the best vaccine option for India against COVID-19?
    03:18
    UK flights to resume from Jan 8; SEBI fines RIL, Mukesh Ambani
    05:09
    Union ministers join farmers for langar at Vigyan Bhavan
    06:05
    An exclusive peek inside Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine plant
    49:10
    Top economists Abhijit Banerjee and Arvind Panagariya face off over farm laws
    02:41
    Farmers, govt reach consensus on 2 issues; CBI books IVRCL
    01:31
    Nations begin to deliver coronavirus vaccine shots amid threat of new strain
    02:33
    New strain of coronavirus enters India, UK flight ban extended
    02:49
    Bharat Biotech claims Covaxin protects against mutant; UK flight ban extended
    01:51
    New Year celebration in times of COVID: Rules for your state