China recovering fast, says IMF; TCS biggest gainer on Dalal Street

China is recovering fast ahead of most large economies, but the recovery is still unbalanced and facing significant downside risks, the IMF has said; Hyundai Motors and Apple Inc plan to sign a partnership deal on autonomous electric cars by March and start production as early as 2024 in the United States; Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the biggest gainer on Dalal Street last week, which saw seven of the top-ten most valued Indian firms add 1,37,396.66 crore to their market valuation. Watch this and more on News Blast.

