China's cyber attack on India: How lndia deals with hacking attempts

Agencies defending India's internet domain are facing a cyber war waged by hacker groups from neighbouring countries. Indian agencies have been battling direct and indirect attacks from what seems to be a multinational coalition. Virtually every sector and cyber platform in India has been facing attacks originating from China, North Korea and Pakistan. Hacking attempts from the three nations are multiplied using bots and proxies, with attackers from different origins, carrying out different tasks. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Over 8 lakh Indians risk being forced out of Kuwait; here's why



