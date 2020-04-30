 China's factory activity grows; Oil tycoon Joy Arakkal's suicide confirmed : News Reel: Business Today
China's factory activity grows; Oil tycoon Joy Arakkal's suicide confirmed

April 30, 2020
Factory activity in China expanded for a second straight month in April as more businesses resumed work from the coronavirus-led shutdowns, but a worsening slump in export orders pointed to a long road to recovery for the embattled economy; The Dubai Police have confirmed that non-resident Indian businessman Joy Arakkal committed suicide by jumping off a building on April 23 due to financial problems.  Biocon, one of the top bio-pharmaceutical companies in the world, is working on the next generation biotech cure for the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



