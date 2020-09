After six months, cinema halls in West Bengal will be allowed to reopen from October 1, with COVID-19 restrictions, chief minister Mamata Banerjee has stated. All cultural activities will be allowed with 50 participants or less. With this new step, West Bengal becomes the first state in the country to reopen movie theatres and allow cultural activities. Watch the video for more.

