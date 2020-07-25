Cipla prices Favipiravir at Rs 68 per tablet; RIL breaks more records

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) recorded the highest value of transactions for a share ever on NSE yesterday; The legal profession, like many other sectors, will see disruptive change with 20 per cent of the routine legal works likely to be automated in the future, predicts a survey conducted by BML Munjal University (BMU); Cipla on Friday said that it has received the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approval for the launch of experimental coronavirus drug Favipiravir in India for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Watch this and more on News Blast.

