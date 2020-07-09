Cipla prices Remdesivir at Rs 4000; Harvard, MIT sue Trump administration

Cipla Ltd has priced its generic version of remdesivir, Cipremi, at 4,000 rupees ($53.34) per 100 mg vial, the Indian drugmaker said on Wednesday, making it among the lowest-priced versions of the COVID-19 treatment available so far globally; Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have sued the Trump administration over its decision to revoke visas of foreign students taking online-only courses in the US this fall semester; Watch this and more news on News Blast.

Also Read: Dishwasher sales grow 250%; washing machines, microwaves, refrigerators demand double