 Cipla prices Remdesivir at Rs 4000; Harvard, MIT sue Trump administration : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Cipla prices Remdesivir at Rs 4000; Harvard, MIT sue Trump administration

July 9, 2020

Cipla Ltd has priced its generic version of remdesivir, Cipremi, at 4,000 rupees ($53.34) per 100 mg vial, the Indian drugmaker said on Wednesday, making it among the lowest-priced versions of the COVID-19 treatment available so far globally; Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have sued the Trump administration over its decision to revoke visas of foreign students taking online-only courses in the US this fall semester; Watch this and more news on News Blast.

Also Read: Dishwasher sales grow 250%; washing machines, microwaves, refrigerators demand double



    More from this section
    08:16
    Coronavirus crisis: Are hospitals in Bengaluru following rules?
    09:31
    'India seeing green shoots of economic recovery', says PM Modi
    04:34
    How to build capacity to manage the Rs 3 lakh crore MSME Credit Scheme
    24:20
    Is coronavirus airborne? WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan explains
    01:48
    Drug regulator warns against black marketing of COVID drug Remdesivir
    04:17
    US makes a U-turn, tweaks visa rules for students pursuing online classes
    03:09
    US to pull out of WHO; ICICI Bank to reward workers for working during pandemic
    02:42
    Coronavirus pandemic hits start-ups, need govt help to survive
    02:18
    Boycott Chinese goods: Traders' body boycotts Zoom, adopts JioMeet
    04:40
    Coronavirus: Hotels to reopen in Maharashtra but with stringent guidelines
    03:24
    RIL crosses Rs 12 lakh cr market cap; Covaxin trials to begin next week
    02:27
    Luxury hotels start home-delivery and laundry services to revive revenue
    02:40
    DRDO builds coronavirus hospital in Delhi in 11 days
    03:03
    China's cyber attack on India: How lndia deals with hacking attempts
    03:12
    Hathaway to buy Dominion Energy's assets ; Rel to up aviation fuel stations
    02:15
    Lockdown Impact: Ice-cream industry faces major losses
    05:36
    Coronavirus: Karnataka govt imposes a 33-hour lockdown in state
    04:22
    Supply glut, falling demand for ventilators bleeding the industry
    12:09
    Nandan Nilekani: India can be an alternative manufacturing site
    11:31
    Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani on expectations from a post-COVID world
    04:43
    PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash
    26:36
    PM Modi addresses soldiers in Ladakh, commends bravery
    09:44
    PM Modi's surprise visit to Ladakh
    03:04
    ICMR to launch Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN by Aug 15
    02:52
    Russian jets purchase approved; Intel Capital to pump Rs 1,894.5 cr in Jio
    01:18
    India to regulate free import from China, says Power Minister
    03:57
    Rahul Gandhi slams govt decision on private funding for trains
    02:43
    Chinese apps ban is a 'Digital Strike': Ravi Shankar Prasad
    03:09
    Salary cuts by Indigo, Vistara; Amazon Pantry service in over 300 cities
    03:51
    Exit Cooperative Banks, time to scale up small finance banks
    03:43
    India's ban on Chinese apps: Will it affect China?
    16:44
    Garib Kalyan Yojana to be extended, 'one nation, one ration card' coming soon
    03:18
    WHO's latest statement on COVID-19; Paytm founder lauds Chinese apps ban
    04:56
    Cyber attacks from China go up; 40,000 in five days
    03:30
    Infosys hiring Americans; India's COVID recovery rate at 58.6%
    02:36
    India-China standoff: Smartphone sellers take a hit
    01:42
    Swarms of locusts visit Gurugram, Delhi on high alert
    24:28
    Gita Gopinath: India's package is substantial but lacks on-budget spending
    13:06
    'Most COVID beds in Delhi are lying vacant', says Kejriwal
    22:54
    Union minister Nitin Gadkari on the idea of boycotting China