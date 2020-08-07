Climate change worse than pandemic, says Gates; Trump bans TikTok in US

Microsoft founder, investor, and philanthropist Bill Gates has warned that while the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is 'awful,' the climate change crisis could be even worse; Twitter Inc will label the accounts of state-affiliated media outlets, their senior staff and some key government officials; US President Donald Trump has signed executive orders banning popular Chinese apps like TikTok and WeChat, terming them a threat to the national security and to the country's economy. Watch this and more on News Blast.

