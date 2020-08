One of the most eagerly anticipated vehicles of the year, Kia Sonet, made its global debut on Friday. The Sonet is Kia Motors India's third offering in the country after the Seltos and the Carnival. The youngest member of the compact SUV segment, Kia Sonet will be up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon, with its bookings soon to be opened in India. Watch the video for more.

