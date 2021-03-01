Companies feel betrayed, says Kiran Shaw; Reliance acquires skyTran

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Sunday hit out at the government capping COVID-19 vaccine price at Rs 250 at private hospitals; ISRO has lined up 14 missions for launch in 2021, including the space agency's first unmanned mission later this year; Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL) has acquired additional equity stake in the US-based technology company skyTran Inc for $26.76 million. Watch this and more on News Blast.

