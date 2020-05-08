Comparisons should be made when the second stimulus is out: K Subramanian

India's Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) KV Subramanian said the government was all set to address supply-side issues in its second relief package, which would include liquidity support to help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to tide through the COVID-19 crisis. The second relief package would be announced soon, he added. Speaking with India Today TV, Subramanian said that one of the key aspects was the liquidity support that firms needed in order to tide over their expenses, which include salaries and wages they had to pay. Watch the video for more.



