 Congress leaders slam govt's move to freeze DA hike
Business Today
Congress leaders slam govt's move to freeze DA hike

April 25, 2020
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former finance minister P Chidambaram and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among the top Congress leaders who criticised the government's decision to freeze DA (Dearness Allowance)hike and dearness relief for all government employees and pensioners. According to former prime minister, this is not the right stage to impose hardship on government servants and armed forces.
"We should be on the side of people whose dearness allowance is being cut. I sincerely believe it is not necessary at this stage to impose hardships on government servants and also on the armed forces people," said the former Prime Minister in a video message.
Former finance minister P Chidamabram also criticised the move. Watch the video to know more.



