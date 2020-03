India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has entered into an arrangement with AgVA Healthcare to try and produce up to 10,000 ventilators per month. They are trying to help bridge the shortfall of the life-saving medical device in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. A ventilator costs anywhere between Rs 5-12 lakh. Mahindra aims to produce a low-cost Rs 7,500 ventilator and is currently in talks with two PSUs in the sector. Watch the video for more.