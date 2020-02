Chinese president Xi Jinping was seen in Beijing with a protective face mask. This was his first public appearance, after outbreak of deadly Coronavirus in China. He visited the Chaoyang district of Beijing and met medical workers and patients affected by the disease, that has so far claimed over 1,000 lives. Watch the video to know more.

Also read: Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll in China crosses 1,000

Also watch: Myths and facts about the deadly Novel Coronavirus