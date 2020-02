The Japanese cruise ship has a total 3,711 people on board, out of which 138 are Indian. The ship was quarantined at Port of Yokohama early last week after a passenger who de-boarded last month in Hong Kong was found to be the carrier of the virus on the ship. Health Minister Dr Harshavardhan has said that the Indians aboard the cruise ship cannot be taken out as they have been quarantined in the larger interest of preventing the spread of the virus. Watch the video for more.