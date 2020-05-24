Coronavirus: Bezos, Zuckerberg and other billionaires become richer

Over 600 billionaires in the US became richer on the back of rally in tech stocks during the coronavirus period, an analysis of data by two think-tanks shows. The total net worth of these billionaires rose $434 billion (roughly Rs. 32.97 lakh crore) between March 18 and May 19 as the pandemic claimed jobs and caused economic agony to millions of Americans. While Amazon boss Jeff Bezos' wealth rose over 30 per cent to $147.6 billion, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg's fortune climbed by over 45 per cent to $80 billion. Watch the video for more.



