Coronavirus: Billionaires, companies that have offered to help China

The deadly Coronavirus has spread to more than 27 countries, with 638 people having succumbed to it and more than 31,000 infected around the world. Most of the patients are from China which is bearing the human and economic cost of the disease. Several billionaires and companies have pledged support. Companies like Alibaba, Tencent, LVMH, PepsiCo, Walmart have come forward. Bill and Melinda Gates and several others have promised to support China. Watch the video for more.

Also read: Delhi Election 2020: How the capital's economy performed in last 5 years

Read more: Google Maps turns 15! Sundar Pichai thanks app for helping him find veg burritos







