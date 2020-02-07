 Coronavirus: Billionaires, companies that have offered to help China : News Reel: Business Today
Coronavirus: Billionaires, companies that have offered to help China

February 7, 2020

The deadly Coronavirus has spread to more than 27 countries, with 638 people having succumbed to it and more than 31,000 infected around the world. Most of the patients are from China which is bearing the human and economic cost of the disease. Several billionaires and companies have pledged support. Companies like Alibaba, Tencent, LVMH, PepsiCo, Walmart have come forward. Bill and Melinda Gates and several others have promised to support China. Watch the video for more.

