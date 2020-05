A PhD student from Monash university, Australia, has developed a cheap, safe plastic tool using 3D printing method. The tool termed as 'Safety Key' can be used to open doors and push buttons, eliminating the need for hand contact on potential COVID-19 contaminated surfaces. It can work on L and U-shaped door handles and can be used at places like shopping malls, hospitals, universities, ATMs and lifts. Watch the video for more.