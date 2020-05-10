Coronavirus: Companies follow social distancing as they resume work

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to sweep the globe, the government took swift action by implementing a nationwide lockdown in late March. Originally announced as a three-week lockdown, followed by two extensions, the action forced all non-essential organisations to switch to Work-from- Home. But as the lockdown opens in a phased manner, companies are resuming work while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Vestas Technology's R&D centre, based in Chennai, has adapted well to the new normal. Complying with the government's directives on social distancing, the organisation and its employees are making the best of this unprecedented situation. Watch the video for more.



