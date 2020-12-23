Coronavirus: Delhi airport prepares for vaccine storage

Delhi Airport is gearing up to store and distribute the much-awaited coronavirus vaccines as they arrive in the national capital. Delhi International Airport is the nation's largest cargo hub airport, with two integrated terminals that have an annual cargo handling capacity of 1.8 million metric tons, scalable to 2.3 million metric tons. The cargo terminals have temperature-controlled facilities for handling temperature-sensitive cargo, which have state-of-the-art temperature-controlled zones with separate cool chambers ranging from +25 C to -20 C. Delhi airport has also set up a dedicated 'Transhipment Excellence Centre'. Here's how the vaccines will be stored and distributed. Watch the video for more.

