Coronavirus: Domestic flights to resume from May 25

Exactly two months after the government of India imposed a nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, domestic flight operations are set to resume. Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri on Twitter announced that India will start domestic flight operations in a 'calibrated manner' from May 25. The airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations, he added. The Ministry of Civil Aviation will soon be announcing the standard operating procedure for domestic air travel. Watch the video for more.



