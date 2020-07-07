Coronavirus: Hotels to reopen in Maharashtra but with stringent guidelines

As part of the fifth phase of Maharashtra's 'Mission Begin Again', hotels and other entities providing accommodation services including lodges, guesthouses etc, have been allowed to open in non-containment zones, across the state, from July 8. These establishments have been allowed to operate with 33 per cent capacity, as per the norms of the state government and have to follow strict guidelines to safeguard the guests. Contactless payments like QR code, e-wallets have been encouraged for both check-ins and check-outs, with a limited number of guests in the elevators. Watch the video for more.

