Coronavirus: How lockdown has impacted market demand in India

The novel coronavirus pandemic, apart from being one of the gravest health crises faced by humanity, is also posing a serious threat to the global economy. Countries across the world have cut down on production of most goods. Partial or complete lockdown in several countries has seen demand in almost all sectors except pharmaceuticals taking a nosedive. Airlines are grounded, markets are shut and governments are weighing options on how to infuse money in their economies in order to contain the pandemic and revive the economy. Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today explains the reasons for and impact of the lockdown.



