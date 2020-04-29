Coronavirus: How Maruti is keeping its employees safe

Maruti is among the few companies which have been permitted to restart operations in India, amid the ongoing pandemic situation. The company re-opened its Manesar plant last week and has received permission to re-open its Gurugram plant by the local authorities, the only condition being that it can only accommodate 159 employees at present. The company had requested permission for 4,696 employees, but received an approval for 600 personnel only. Maruti has been working to implement various safety norms at different plants, to ensure the safety of its employees. Watch the video for more.



