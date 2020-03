Taj Mahal is bearing the brunt of coronavirus outbreak after six people tested positive for COVID-19 in Agra. The tourist footfall at Taj Mahal has dropped significantly in the last few days due to COVID-19 scare. Several domestic and foreign tourists have cancelled their bookings. India Today's Ashutosh Mishra spoke to some tourists who were keen to see the Taj Mahal despite the fears. Watch the video for more.