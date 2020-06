Covid-19 has put the focus squarely on the healthcare sector in India. State public health expenditure is barely 1% of GDP. It is high time the govt invested in healthcare in the country. The National Health Policy aims to increase it to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2025. But this is simply not enough considering the health infrastructure in the country. More doctors, nurses, hospitals are a need of the hour along with support of private healthcare. Watch the video for more.