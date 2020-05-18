Government's economic stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore has satisfied some sectors, leaving some others in the lurch. Indian business leaders voiced their concerns on India Today TV as part of a panel. The panel included MD of Mahindra and Mahindra Pawan Goenka, Chairman and MD of SpiceJet Ajay Singh, Co-founder and MD of the Hiranandani Group, Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder and and MD of Biocon Limited, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Oyo Rooms founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal. Watch as industry leaders express their concerns.



