Coronavirus: India rescues Indians from Wuhan, cruise ship

Special flights of the Indian Air Force and Air India arrived in Delhi on Thursday morning after evacuating Indians and foreigners from coronavirus-hit Wuhan and quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess in Japan. The Indian Air Force (IAF) relief aircraft evacuated 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak. The Air India flight brought back 119 Indians and five foreigners to Delhi, who were on board quarantined cruise ship docked off Yokohama in Japan. The foreigners, who were brought back to India on board the special Air India flight, included two from Sri Lanka and one each from Nepal, South Africa and Peru. Watch the video for more.



