Coronavirus: Indian crew on board Diamond Princess requests for help
February 19, 2020
Hundreds of passengers aboard the Diamond Princess quarantined in the Japanese port of Yokohama have begun disembarking. The ship has been called by experts a 'perfect virus incubator' with 542 people having tested positive for Coronavirus. The crew members are expected to remain on the ship. Watch as Sonali Thakkar, an Indian crew member appeals to the Indian govt to be rescued from the ship as the virus spreads.