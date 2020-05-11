Coronavirus: Indian Railways starts 15 passenger trains with new rules

The Ministry of Railways, on Sunday, announced that it will start operations of 15 passenger trains (30 return journeys) from May 12. All these trains will run from New Delhi railway station, with fares equivalent to the ticket fare that is charged for Rajdhani trains. The online booking for these trains has started on May 11, 4 pm onwards. The all air-conditioned services will cover 15 Rajdhani routes from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Horah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneshwar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru,Chennai, Thiruvananthpuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi. Watch the video for more.



