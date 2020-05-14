Coronavirus: Industry experts welcome govt's economic package for MSMEs

Industry bodies and leading businessmen have lauded the financial package and policy interventions announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday. The Indian Chamber of Commerce stated that the turnover-based definition of MSMEs had addressed a long pending demand and extended the benefits to a large number of companies. Sitharaman had announced Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral-free loans for small businesses. Watch as industry experts discuss the impact of govt's decision to boost MSMEs.



