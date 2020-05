Venu Srinivasan, TVS Group chief, MD and CEO of the Indian Hotels Company Ltd, Puneet Chhatwal, Chandrajit Banerjee of CII among others, discussed ways of reviving economy post lockdown. Touching upon various sectors they explained ways to survive in the post-COVID world. Watch the video for more.

Coronavirus India live Updates: Maharashtra 1st state with COVID-19 cases at 10,498; lockdown extension likely

Share Market Today: Financial markets closed on account of Maharashtra Day