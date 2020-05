A special train carrying stranded migrant labourers began its journey on Friday from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand. The special 24-coach train began its journey at 5 am in the morning and is expected to reach Hatia by 11 pm tonight. The 'one-off special train' was run from Lingampally, Andhra Pradesh to Hatia, Jharkhand on the request of Telangana state government. Nearly 1,000 migrant labourers have been transported. Watch the video for more.